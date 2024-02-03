Jump Financial LLC Invests $1.58 Million in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 27,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 275.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 198.6% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $147,913.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,619 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

NYSE ES opened at $55.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $83.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.60. The firm has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.57.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 9.64%. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on ES shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Guggenheim raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

