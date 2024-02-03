Jump Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 3,939 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,939 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $21,442,000. United Bank lifted its position in Mastercard by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Mastercard by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after acquiring an additional 63,040 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $12,926,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MA. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.85.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $460.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $425.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $407.76. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $340.21 and a 12-month high of $463.84. The firm has a market cap of $431.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.93, for a total transaction of $48,556,168.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,046,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,839,191,103.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.93, for a total transaction of $48,556,168.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,046,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,839,191,103.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 282,172 shares of company stock worth $111,182,026 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

