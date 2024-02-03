Jump Financial LLC Sells 69,873 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Jump Financial LLC lessened its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,873 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 13.3% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 9.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 276,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,958,000 after acquiring an additional 24,914 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 155.1% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 44.1% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tyson Foods

In related news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $6,152,066.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,739,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,439,164. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup began coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Tyson Foods stock opened at $56.36 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.94 and a 12 month high of $65.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -103.70%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Further Reading

