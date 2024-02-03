K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Cormark cut their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$14.00 to C$11.00 and set a “top pick” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$7.75 to C$8.25 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Pi Financial cut their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.75 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

KNT stock opened at C$7.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 32.48. K92 Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.55 and a 12-month high of C$8.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.99 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.99.

In other news, Director Cyndi Dianna Laval sold 7,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.38, for a total value of C$39,101.84.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

