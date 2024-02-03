KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Acquired by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 330.8% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the second quarter worth $30,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 49.9% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the second quarter worth $37,000. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Stock Performance

NYSE:KEY opened at $14.36 on Friday. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $20.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.98 and a 200-day moving average of $12.11. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 92.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stephens raised shares of KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.76.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KEY

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KeyCorp news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $192,300.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at $264,659.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.