Kforce (KFRC) to Release Earnings on Monday

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
KFRC opened at $68.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.22. Kforce has a fifty-two week low of $50.89 and a fifty-two week high of $71.69.
In other Kforce news, COO David M. Kelly sold 1,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $126,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,606,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.
KFRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Kforce from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Kforce from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Kforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.
Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.
