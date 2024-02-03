Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Shares Sold by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,337 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,008 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KRP. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter valued at $719,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 35.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 207,439 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 54,641 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 264,568 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after buying an additional 6,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 55.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after buying an additional 119,359 shares in the last quarter. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director T Scott Martin purchased 11,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.27 per share, with a total value of $168,260.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,092.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director T Scott Martin purchased 11,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.27 per share, with a total value of $168,260.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,092.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $45,870.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,420.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on KRP shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Monday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KRP

Kimbell Royalty Partners Stock Performance

NYSE KRP opened at $14.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $17.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.09.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.15). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 29.89%. The company had revenue of $67.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.56 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring and owning mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company serves as the general partner of the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.