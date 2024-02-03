Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.44 and last traded at $1.35. 4,528 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 11,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.
Kiromic BioPharma Stock Up 7.1 %
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.06.
Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Kiromic BioPharma Company Profile
Kiromic BioPharma, Inc, an artificial intelligence driven allogeneic cell therapy company, engages in developing the multi-indication allogeneic T cell therapies that exploits the natural potency of the Gamma Delta T cell (GDT) to target solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogeneic GDT therapy product that targets an isoform of mesothelin; and ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic GDT therapy product that targets PD-L1.
