Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.44 and last traded at $1.35. 4,528 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 11,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

Kiromic BioPharma Stock Up 7.1 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.06.

Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kiromic BioPharma Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kiromic BioPharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. ( NASDAQ:KRBP Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 56,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.36% of Kiromic BioPharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc, an artificial intelligence driven allogeneic cell therapy company, engages in developing the multi-indication allogeneic T cell therapies that exploits the natural potency of the Gamma Delta T cell (GDT) to target solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogeneic GDT therapy product that targets an isoform of mesothelin; and ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic GDT therapy product that targets PD-L1.

