Kits Eyecare (OTCMKTS:KTYCF) Trading Down 6.8%

Kits Eyecare Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTYCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.26 and last traded at $4.27. 1,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 1,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.58.

Kits Eyecare Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.04.

Kits Eyecare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kits Eyecare Ltd. operates a digital eyecare platform in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures progressive and contact lenses, eyeglasses, and frames under the KITS brand, as well as distributes eyewear products of various brands. It operates through a network of optical e-commerce websites, including KITS.com, KITS.ca, OptiContacts.com, and ContactsExpress.ca.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kits Eyecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kits Eyecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.