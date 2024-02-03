Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) CFO Nealesh D. Shah Sells 84,672 Shares

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) CFO Nealesh D. Shah sold 84,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $510,572.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,502,206 shares in the company, valued at $9,058,302.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:KOS opened at $5.79 on Friday. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $8.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.43.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 38.42%. The company had revenue of $526.55 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,424,813 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $502,455,000 after buying an additional 4,208,188 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,914,937 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $251,070,000 after buying an additional 2,228,401 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,401,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $182,639,000 after buying an additional 4,679,471 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 22,338,054 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $182,725,000 after buying an additional 2,690,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 20,964,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $171,488,000 after buying an additional 1,845,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KOS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kosmos Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.53.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

