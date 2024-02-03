Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 840,318 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,892 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.11% of Las Vegas Sands worth $38,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 197.4% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 434.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 524 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 95.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 546 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Las Vegas Sands news, major shareholder Miriam Adelson sold 12,253,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $529,724,338.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,134,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,229,909.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LVS opened at $50.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.67 and a 200-day moving average of $50.01. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $43.77 and a twelve month high of $65.58. The firm has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 34.32% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the casino operator to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

LVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.04.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

