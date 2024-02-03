LCM Capital Management Inc Purchases 436 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

LCM Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.0% of LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after acquiring an additional 123,254,064 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,126,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,930,414,000 after purchasing an additional 254,968 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,788,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,797 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,226,390,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,615,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,497,972,000 after buying an additional 2,493,492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $101.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.38. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $120.70. The company has a market cap of $404.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

