Leerink Partnrs Weighs in on 2seventy bio, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSVT)

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of 2seventy bio in a report released on Wednesday, January 31st. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Graybosch now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($4.30) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($4.09). Leerink Partnrs has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for 2seventy bio’s current full-year earnings is ($3.87) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for 2seventy bio’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Get 2seventy bio alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TSVT. SVB Leerink upgraded 2seventy bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on 2seventy bio in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of 2seventy bio in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush cut 2seventy bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 2seventy bio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

2seventy bio Stock Up 1.2 %

TSVT stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.22. The company has a market cap of $265.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.88. 2seventy bio has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $15.25.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $12.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.39 million. 2seventy bio had a negative return on equity of 47.12% and a negative net margin of 126.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 25,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $99,122.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 231,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,435.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO William D. Baird III sold 33,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $130,229.37. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 162,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,707.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 25,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total value of $99,122.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 231,637 shares in the company, valued at $896,435.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,305 shares of company stock worth $523,183 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of 2seventy bio by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of 2seventy bio by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,778 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of 2seventy bio by 15.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of 2seventy bio by 112.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 44,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 2seventy bio by 7.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,733,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,637,000 after acquiring an additional 256,203 shares in the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 2seventy bio

(Get Free Report)

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and chimeric antigen receptor-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 2seventy bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2seventy bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.