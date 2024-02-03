Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDP) Shares Down 3%

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.93 and last traded at $22.01. 42,870 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 332% from the average session volume of 9,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.68.
Liberty Broadband Trading Down 3.0 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.28.
Liberty Broadband Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th.
Liberty Broadband Company Profile
Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.
