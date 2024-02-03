Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDP) Shares Down 3%

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.93 and last traded at $22.01. 42,870 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 332% from the average session volume of 9,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.68.

Liberty Broadband Trading Down 3.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.28.

Liberty Broadband Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Liberty Broadband stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. ( NASDAQ:LBRDP Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

