Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its stake in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,033 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,687,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,529,000 after buying an additional 2,323,831 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth about $29,602,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,416,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,813,000 after buying an additional 1,402,186 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,725,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,873,000 after buying an additional 1,125,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,107,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,954,000 after buying an additional 971,341 shares in the last quarter. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on LBTYK. StockNews.com lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $989,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 949,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,781,877.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Miranda Curtis sold 31,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $505,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,123.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul A. Gould sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $989,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 949,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,781,877.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $20.84 on Friday. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.26 and a 12 month high of $22.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.73 and a 200-day moving average of $18.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 70.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Featured Articles

