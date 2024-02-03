Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Position Reduced by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,094 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,096,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 3,263.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 950,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 922,313 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 62.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,585,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,178,000 after acquiring an additional 608,262 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 24.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,807,000 after acquiring an additional 466,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 153.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 620,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,538,000 after acquiring an additional 375,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LOGI opened at $84.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.70. Logitech International S.A. has a 12-month low of $50.26 and a 12-month high of $96.66.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LOGI shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Logitech International from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Logitech International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Logitech International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.83.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

