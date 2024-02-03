London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Earns Top Pick Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their top pick rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from £100 ($127.13) to £104 ($132.21) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from £100 ($127.13) to £105 ($133.49) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a £102 ($129.67) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Friday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, London Stock Exchange Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of £100.44 ($127.69).

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of LON LSEG opened at GBX 8,876 ($112.84) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 9,110.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 8,584.66. The company has a market capitalization of £46.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,335.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.08, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. London Stock Exchange Group has a 1 year low of GBX 7,142 ($90.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 9,438 ($119.98).

In related news, insider Martin Brand sold 37,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of £101.23 ($128.69), for a total transaction of £3,778,814.67 ($4,803,985.09). Corporate insiders own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

