Malcolm Groat Sells 43,032 Shares of Baronsmead Second Venture Trust (LON:BMD) Stock

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust (LON:BMD – Get Free Report) insider Malcolm Groat sold 43,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.71), for a total transaction of £24,097.92 ($30,635.55).

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust Stock Performance

BMD stock opened at GBX 56.50 ($0.72) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 54.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 54.65. Baronsmead Second Venture Trust has a one year low of GBX 49.60 ($0.63) and a one year high of GBX 61.50 ($0.78). The company has a market capitalization of £203.73 million, a PE ratio of -2,825.00 and a beta of 0.19.

Get Baronsmead Second Venture Trust alerts:

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a GBX 2.25 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Baronsmead Second Venture Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -25,000.00%.

About Baronsmead Second Venture Trust

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust plc is a venture capital trust managed by ISIS Equity Partners LLP. It invests in a portfolio of unquoted companies in the United Kingdom. The trust primarily invests in the media, business services, consumer, information technology support services, technology-enabled companies, and healthcare sectors.

Featured Articles

