Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Receives C$30.55 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$30.73.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MFC. National Bankshares raised their price target on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Evercore upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TD Securities upped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

TSE MFC opened at C$29.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$53.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21, a P/E/G ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$28.48 and a 200-day moving average price of C$26.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.70, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 22.91. Manulife Financial has a one year low of C$23.69 and a one year high of C$29.98.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$14.82 billion. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 70.18% and a return on equity of 26.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 3.6332518 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.86%.

In other news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 10,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.97, for a total transaction of C$267,335.41. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

