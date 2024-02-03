Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,011,594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 195,495 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.17% of Marathon Oil worth $27,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRO. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $781,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 160,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,388 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 187,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 12,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MRO shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.16.

NYSE MRO opened at $22.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $29.56. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.87 and its 200 day moving average is $25.49.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.96%. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Marathon Oil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to repurchase up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

