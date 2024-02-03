Mastercard (NYSE:MA) PT Raised to $499.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $432.00 to $499.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MA. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on Mastercard from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.85.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MA

Mastercard Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $460.54 on Thursday. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $340.21 and a 12 month high of $463.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $425.69 and a 200-day moving average of $407.76.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.93, for a total transaction of $48,556,168.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,046,773 shares in the company, valued at $37,839,191,103.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total value of $6,230,132.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $21,388,649.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.93, for a total value of $48,556,168.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,046,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,839,191,103.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,172 shares of company stock worth $111,182,026 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastercard

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,255,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,866,020,000 after buying an additional 495,768 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 6.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,377,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,620,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,661 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,643,273 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,529,235,000 after acquiring an additional 274,679 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,640 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,308,223,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

(Get Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.