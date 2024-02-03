Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $510.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.85.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MA

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE MA opened at $460.54 on Thursday. Mastercard has a 1-year low of $340.21 and a 1-year high of $463.84. The company has a market capitalization of $431.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $425.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $407.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.93, for a total value of $48,556,168.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,046,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,839,191,103.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total value of $43,072.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.93, for a total value of $48,556,168.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,046,773 shares in the company, valued at $37,839,191,103.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 282,172 shares of company stock valued at $111,182,026. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $21,442,000. United Bank increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after acquiring an additional 63,040 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $12,926,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.