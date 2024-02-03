McDonald’s (MCD) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 5th. Analysts expect McDonald’s to post earnings of $2.82 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MCD opened at $297.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.47. The stock has a market cap of $215.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.73. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $302.39.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marietta Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $221,000. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 154.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 569 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. Bank of America raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Guggenheim cut their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, DZ Bank raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.77.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

