Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN) Trading 1.8% Higher

Shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN – Get Free Report) rose 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.87 and last traded at $21.87. Approximately 3,351 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 6,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.48.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Up 1.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.71.

Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities; offers customized loan products for need-based skilled nursing facilities, independent living, assisted living, and memory care; and tax credit equity syndicator.

