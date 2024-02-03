Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires 3,193 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

GOOG opened at $143.54 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $155.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $94,769.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,674 shares of company stock valued at $25,994,026. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.77.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

