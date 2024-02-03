Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires 399 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 9,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 14,899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer raised Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total transaction of $1,215,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,386. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total transaction of $1,215,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,386. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total value of $476,944.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,335,880.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,875 shares of company stock worth $2,671,222. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $128.75 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.53 and a twelve month high of $143.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.98. The firm has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 46.01%.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

