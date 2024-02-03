Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires 495 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.4% in the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 1.9% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 4.7% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 1.2% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 46.5% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,860.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,860.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,982.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,038 shares of company stock worth $7,020,999. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.56.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $192.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $202.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.19.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 52.60%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

