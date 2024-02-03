Merit Financial Group LLC Buys 2,434 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. One Day In July LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 182,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 84,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 67,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ICLN opened at $13.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.03. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $20.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

