Merit Financial Group LLC Has $907,000 Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Merit Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,769 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 5,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 57 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $593.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.91 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $547.68 and a 200-day moving average of $530.35. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $451.55 and a one year high of $617.39.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $690.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 103.00% and a net margin of 45.42%. MSCI’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 14.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 38.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $588.00 to $638.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $544.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MSCI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $526.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MSCI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $584.21.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

