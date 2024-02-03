Merit Financial Group LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Merit Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 39.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,363 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Brickley Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

AGG stock opened at $98.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.13. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $100.98.

