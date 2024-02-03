Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Given New $525.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $385.00 to $525.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $438.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $483.44.

NASDAQ META opened at $474.99 on Friday. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $167.66 and a fifty-two week high of $485.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $358.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $325.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.15.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.16, for a total value of $8,855,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.16, for a total value of $8,855,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total value of $208,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,332 shares in the company, valued at $10,249,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 940,024 shares of company stock worth $329,012,861 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in META. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 625.0% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 68.9% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

