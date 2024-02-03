Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Given New $530.00 Price Target at Wolfe Research

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wolfe Research from $430.00 to $530.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on META. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $483.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $474.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $325.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $167.66 and a 52-week high of $485.96.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.54% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 17.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $3,579,011.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,509 shares in the company, valued at $30,102,771.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 658 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total value of $208,586.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,332 shares in the company, valued at $10,249,244. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $3,579,011.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,102,771.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 940,024 shares of company stock worth $329,012,861 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,796,633,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,731,491,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $39,270,443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001,647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

