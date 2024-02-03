Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Given New $540.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $450.00 to $540.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on META. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $438.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $483.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $474.99 on Friday. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $167.66 and a 52-week high of $485.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $358.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $325.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.85, for a total value of $7,751,361.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $3,579,011.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,102,771.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.85, for a total transaction of $7,751,361.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 940,024 shares of company stock worth $329,012,861. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in META. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

