Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Increased to $535.00 by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $435.00 to $535.00 in a report published on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

META has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $438.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $483.44.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $474.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $358.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $325.99. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $167.66 and a 52-week high of $485.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.15.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.54% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.16, for a total value of $8,855,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.16, for a total transaction of $8,855,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total value of $228,664.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,720 shares in the company, valued at $14,026,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 940,024 shares of company stock worth $329,012,861 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its position in Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 1,547 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its position in Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 4,566 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.