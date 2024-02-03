Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Raised to $510.00 at Bank of America

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $425.00 to $510.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $397.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $483.44.

META stock opened at $474.99 on Friday. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $167.66 and a twelve month high of $485.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $358.32 and a 200 day moving average of $325.99.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.85, for a total value of $7,751,361.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.85, for a total value of $7,751,361.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total transaction of $208,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,249,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 940,024 shares of company stock worth $329,012,861 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 625.0% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 68.9% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

