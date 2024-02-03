Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Raised to $530.00 at UBS Group

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $425.00 to $530.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $483.44.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on META

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $474.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $358.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $325.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.15. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $167.66 and a 52 week high of $485.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.16, for a total value of $8,855,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.16, for a total transaction of $8,855,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $3,579,011.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,102,771.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 940,024 shares of company stock worth $329,012,861. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametrica Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 34,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 148.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,914 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,222 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.