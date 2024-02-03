Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 141,710 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 192,407 shares.The stock last traded at $46.47 and had previously closed at $44.32.

MEOH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Methanex from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Methanex from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Methanex’s payout ratio is 30.08%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MEOH. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Methanex in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,344,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 271.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 858,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,361,000 after acquiring an additional 627,671 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at $23,513,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Methanex by 60.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,631,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,072,000 after purchasing an additional 616,146 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Methanex in the second quarter valued at $17,453,000. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

