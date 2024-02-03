Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires 1,305 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMH. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2,540.0% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Homes 4 Rent

In other news, Director Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $915,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,798,677.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $915,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,798,677.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Kropp sold 6,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $249,892.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,996.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 0.9 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $35.42 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $28.78 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.40.

AMH has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.93.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

