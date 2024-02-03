Metis Global Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,715 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 137.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:TDY opened at $432.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $364.98 and a fifty-two week high of $448.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $426.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $408.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.94 EPS. Analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 20.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TDY. StockNews.com cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.67.

Insider Transactions at Teledyne Technologies

In other news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,389 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total value of $2,206,903.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,991 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,914.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.91, for a total transaction of $1,731,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,735 shares in the company, valued at $8,110,568.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total transaction of $2,206,903.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,043,914.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,277 shares of company stock worth $31,130,219 over the last three months. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Featured Stories

