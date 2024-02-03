Metis Global Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IFF. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.71.

NYSE:IFF opened at $81.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 451.50, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.61. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.11 and a twelve month high of $115.61.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

