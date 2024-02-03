Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 1,253 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,672 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 7.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 0.4% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,447 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of NetApp by 0.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,369 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,810 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of NetApp by 34.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 595 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $75,141.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,547.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total value of $643,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,196,516.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $75,141.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,856 shares in the company, valued at $936,547.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,242 shares of company stock worth $796,746 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTAP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NetApp from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Northland Securities cut NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on NetApp from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

NTAP opened at $87.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.50. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.28. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.73 and a 52 week high of $91.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 94.77% and a net margin of 11.34%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

