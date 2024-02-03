Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 1,753 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,105 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 29.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 31.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 105,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $9,578,000 after purchasing an additional 24,977 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Best Buy by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,144 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on BBY. TheStreet downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.43.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of BBY opened at $75.69 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $91.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 49.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 11th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $3,633,463.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 253,370 shares in the company, valued at $19,020,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $8,544,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 19,566,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,617,266. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $3,633,463.07. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,020,485.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 686,796 shares of company stock worth $52,374,450 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Best Buy Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.