Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 694 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,809 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 15,300.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 60.0% in the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 87.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Performance

NYSE:ALB opened at $114.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.10. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $112.00 and a 1 year high of $293.01. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.61.

Insider Activity

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 36.09%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman acquired 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $121.86 per share, with a total value of $167,313.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,627.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Albemarle from $200.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Albemarle from $308.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America upgraded Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $154.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Albemarle from $212.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Albemarle from $265.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.16.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Further Reading

