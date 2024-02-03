Metis Global Partners LLC Has $627,000 Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 93.4% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $33.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.68. The stock has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.27. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $38.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FITB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.17.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

