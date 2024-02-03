Metis Global Partners LLC Has $712,000 Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Quarry LP bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TAP shares. HSBC began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.27.

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $62.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.30. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $49.32 and a fifty-two week high of $70.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.97, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.39. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 142.61%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

