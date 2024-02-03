Metis Global Partners LLC Has $726,000 Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,471,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669,457 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,235 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,250,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,597 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 683.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,656,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,864,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $56.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.46. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.94 and a 12-month high of $65.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -103.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tyson Foods news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $6,152,066.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,739,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,439,164. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSN. Citigroup began coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

