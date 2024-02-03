Metis Global Partners LLC Has $736,000 Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $396,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 70,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,576,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 58,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 30,192 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of HAS opened at $50.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.31 and a 200 day moving average of $56.30. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.66 and a fifty-two week high of $73.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -69.83%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hasbro in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Hasbro from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hasbro from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

