Metis Global Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 14.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 12.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 56.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,531,000 after purchasing an additional 33,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $112.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.41. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.01 and a fifty-two week high of $130.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 28.38%.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 2,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $102.98 per share, for a total transaction of $205,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,307,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CINF has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.67.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

