Metis Global Partners LLC Increases Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,842 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegion by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,720,458 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,046,629,000 after acquiring an additional 89,381 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Allegion by 18.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,788,171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $573,792,000 after purchasing an additional 757,599 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Allegion by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,871,806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $464,694,000 after purchasing an additional 176,973 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,098,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $371,937,000 after acquiring an additional 80,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 147.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,305,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $276,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,811 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $127.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.14. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $95.94 and a twelve month high of $128.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.21. Allegion had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 55.71%. The business had revenue of $917.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.53%.

In other Allegion news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $449,595.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,031.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALLE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Allegion from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays lowered shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.29.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

