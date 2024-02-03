Metis Global Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 438.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

W. P. Carey Stock Down 1.8 %

WPC opened at $61.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.89. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $51.36 and a one year high of $85.36.

W. P. Carey Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 94.51%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

Featured Stories

